Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Boosted by Analyst

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Marcus in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $608.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

