Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By Capital One Financial

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

