Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issued By Scotiabank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Scotiabank raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Scotiabank also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $112.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.