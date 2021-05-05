Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

