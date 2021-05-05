Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Ensign Group, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Ensign Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.54. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,878.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after acquiring an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

