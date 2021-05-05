Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barbero now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:USNA opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,925,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $354,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,313.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.