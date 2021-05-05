Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

NLY stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

