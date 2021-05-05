Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Baxter International Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Baxter International stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $355,504,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Baxter International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after purchasing an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

