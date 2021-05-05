Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,608,000 after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.