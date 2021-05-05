Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered by Piper Sandler

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $204.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.92. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

