Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Boosted by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $43.17 on Monday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $921.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.