Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Lowered by Analyst

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IART. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

IART stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after buying an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

