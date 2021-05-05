Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $65.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

