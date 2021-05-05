Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Office Properties Income Trust in a report released on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.