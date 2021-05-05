Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIX. Macquarie increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 489,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

