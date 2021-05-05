Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day moving average of $211.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.75 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,572 shares of company stock valued at $94,782,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

