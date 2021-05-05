Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get VSE alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of VSEC opened at $43.67 on Monday. VSE has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $554.78 million, a PE ratio of 436.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.