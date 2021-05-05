Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

YUM opened at $119.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

