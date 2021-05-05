Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $456.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

