Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00. Huntsman has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.