Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

