Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FVCBankcorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FVCBankcorp in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FVCB. Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,679.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

