Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Popular, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Popular in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Popular by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Popular by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Popular by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

