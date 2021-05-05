Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

TSE:QSR opened at C$85.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.18.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.666 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.14%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

