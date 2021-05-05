Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.03 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.15.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $456.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $263.83 and a 52 week high of $456.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

