Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

B opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 130,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.