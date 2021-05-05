Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Boosted by Analyst

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $67.20.
In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
