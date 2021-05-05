Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Boosted by Analyst

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROG in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.