Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,228 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. 201,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,877. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

