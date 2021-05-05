Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,028,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 501,604 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 94,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,531. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

