Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $243,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

ABBV stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.93. 161,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

