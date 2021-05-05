Quaero Capital S.A. Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.6% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. 263,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,820,820. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

