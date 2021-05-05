Quaero Capital S.A. Purchases New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,000. Futu makes up about 7.3% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Shares of FUTU stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.73. 68,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,329,553. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

