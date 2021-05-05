Quaero Capital S.A. Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,546. The stock has a market cap of $150.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

