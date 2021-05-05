Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KWR opened at $242.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 672.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.00 and its 200 day moving average is $250.38. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

