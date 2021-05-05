QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuantumScape.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
NYSE:QS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
