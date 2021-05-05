QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuantumScape’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuantumScape will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuantumScape.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NYSE:QS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,925,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

