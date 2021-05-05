Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

