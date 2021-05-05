Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

