Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

RKUNY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,135. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rakuten Group will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKUNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rakuten Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

