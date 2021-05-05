Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 2,490 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63.
- On Friday, February 5th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04.
NYSE VMW opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.02 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 23.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
