Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 2,490 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,550,304.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63.

On Friday, February 5th, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04.

NYSE VMW opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.02 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 23.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VMware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

