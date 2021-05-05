Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter.

PACK opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ranpak has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $22.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 1.08.

PACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

