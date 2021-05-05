RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €530.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €522.22 ($614.38).

Shares of RAA opened at €683.40 ($804.00) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €681.92 and its 200 day moving average is €723.89. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

