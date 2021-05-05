Raymond James Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$24.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA stock opened at C$23.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$23.29. The firm has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.