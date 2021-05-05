Raymond James Raises UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $110.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,054. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

