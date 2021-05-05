Rayonier Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,367 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,042% compared to the typical volume of 139 call options.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,667,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after buying an additional 101,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,169,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,621,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.