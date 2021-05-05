Raze Network Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $14.37 million and $1.22 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00270803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.99 or 0.01180609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00748959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,561.64 or 0.99390984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

