Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($2.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.76. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.