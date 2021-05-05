Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Raises Dividend to GBX 101.60 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,915.34. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,753.33 ($101.30).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.