Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on RDEIY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of RDEIY stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 19,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,418. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

