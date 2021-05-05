Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,595. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.