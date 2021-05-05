renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 99% Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 99% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

